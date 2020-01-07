Krios (KRI) Price Reaches $0.0178 on Major Exchanges

Krios (CURRENCY:KRI) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Krios has traded down 16% against the dollar. One Krios token can currently be purchased for about $0.0178 or 0.00000214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. Krios has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $90,732.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00180693 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.78 or 0.01369929 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00026142 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00119479 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios' total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,254,029 tokens. Krios' official website is www.krios.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Krios

Krios can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

