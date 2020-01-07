KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) CEO Sells $11,398.95 in Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $11,398.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,175,015.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

KVHI stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $11.02. 21,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,571. KVH Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $197.98 million, a P/E ratio of -91.83 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). KVH Industries had a net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $39.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KVHI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KVHI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 1,464.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 19,247 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 25,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 27,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. 57.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

