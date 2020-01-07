Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.47.

Laboratory Corp. of America stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.16. 517,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Corp. of America has a fifty-two week low of $127.09 and a fifty-two week high of $178.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.08.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, CEO David P. King sold 30,177 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $4,991,275.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 65.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 20.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 5.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 74.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 78,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,590,000 after acquiring an additional 33,473 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

