Lamden (TAU) One Day Trading Volume Tops $25,093.00

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 7th. Lamden has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $25,093.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden token can now be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bilaxy, DEx.top and IDEX. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00034743 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000818 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000108 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io.

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, DEx.top, Radar Relay, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

