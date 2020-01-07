Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.71.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LSTR. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $103.00 price target on shares of Landstar System and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens set a $129.00 price target on shares of Landstar System and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Get Landstar System alerts:

LSTR opened at $112.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.23. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $94.97 and a 1 year high of $120.23.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.76%. Landstar System’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.97%.

In other Landstar System news, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $825,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,063.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $586,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,797,520.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the third quarter valued at about $292,000.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.