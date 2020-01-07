Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Price Target Increased to GBX 284 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its price target raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 269 ($3.54) to GBX 284 ($3.74) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 8.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LGEN. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.76) price target (up previously from GBX 200 ($2.63)) on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 257 ($3.38) to GBX 271 ($3.56) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 335 ($4.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 293.70 ($3.86).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Shares of LGEN opened at GBX 309.50 ($4.07) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion and a PE ratio of 9.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 293.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 264.24. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of GBX 210.70 ($2.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 324.70 ($4.27).

In other news, insider Toby Strauss acquired 979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 281 ($3.70) per share, with a total value of £2,750.99 ($3,618.77). Also, insider Kerrigan Procter sold 119,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.64), for a total value of £330,510.86 ($434,768.30). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,266 shares of company stock worth $654,553.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.