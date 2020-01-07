Liberum Capital Raises Quilter (LON:QLT) Price Target to GBX 185

Quilter (LON:QLT) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 159 ($2.09) to GBX 185 ($2.43) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.99% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Quilter from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 174.17 ($2.29).

Quilter stock opened at GBX 165.20 ($2.17) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 154.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 142.44. Quilter has a 1 year low of GBX 114.66 ($1.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 165.45 ($2.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.94.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment offers face-to-face financial advice services; mortgage and financial planning advice, and financial solutions for individuals and businesses; multi-asset investment solutions for its customers' accumulation and decumulation needs; and discretionary and advisory wealth management services to private investors and corporate pension funds, trusts, and charities.

