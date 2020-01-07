Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR)

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FEVR. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 3,300 ($43.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,740 ($36.04) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fevertree Drinks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,812.50 ($37.00).

LON FEVR traded down GBX 31.98 ($0.42) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,031.02 ($26.72). 138,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,116.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,188.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.06. Fevertree Drinks has a 52-week low of GBX 1,697.02 ($22.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,290 ($43.28).

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

