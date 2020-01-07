Liberum Capital Reiterates Sell Rating for Royal Mail (LON:RMG)

Royal Mail (LON:RMG)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 315 ($4.14) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 192 ($2.53) to GBX 159 ($2.09) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.29) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 211.54 ($2.78).

Get Royal Mail alerts:

LON RMG opened at GBX 225.70 ($2.97) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of GBX 186.80 ($2.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 308.50 ($4.06). The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 6.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 224.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 215.36.

In other news, insider Rico Back bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £702,000 ($923,441.20). Insiders purchased 300,083 shares of company stock valued at $70,219,890 over the last three months.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.