LINA (LINA) Price Hits $0.0211 on Exchanges

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One LINA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, LINA has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. LINA has a total market capitalization of $5.90 million and approximately $246,703.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00186423 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.09 or 0.01416909 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00026181 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00121018 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LINA Profile

LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,188,092 tokens. The official website for LINA is lina.review. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network.

LINA Token Trading

LINA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

