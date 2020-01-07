LiquidApps (DAPP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $206,599.00

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 7th. One LiquidApps token can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $3.84 million and $206,599.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,023,344,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 506,733,506 tokens. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io.

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

