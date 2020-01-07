Lobstex (LOBS) Price Tops $0.0201 on Exchanges

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge and Fatbtc. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $366,317.00 and $110,529.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00300072 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005750 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000322 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001299 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000628 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 18,246,031 coins and its circulating supply is 18,246,019 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Fatbtc and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

