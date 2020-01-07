Loom Network (LOOM) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.88 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $16.50 million and $2.88 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Coinbe, DragonEX and Poloniex. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Loom Network

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 967,099,317 tokens. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io.

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Coinbe, CoinExchange, IDEX, Bitbns, DEx.top, Kucoin, DDEX, Tidex, DragonEX, Hotbit, Fatbtc, Poloniex, Bittrex, GOPAX, Allbit, Binance, LATOKEN and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

