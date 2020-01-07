Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.17.

LOVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Lovesac from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer purchased 14,460 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $208,079.40. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer purchased 2,500 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $36,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,820.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 23,776 shares of company stock valued at $345,304. 54.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Lovesac by 153.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 205.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 22,035 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 6.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 168.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 30,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the second quarter worth $158,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. Lovesac has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $46.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $18.92.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 14.54% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.29 million. Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

