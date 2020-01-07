LoyalCoin (LYL) Trading 15.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

LoyalCoin (CURRENCY:LYL) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One LoyalCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including $24.43, $7.50, $32.15 and $20.33. During the last week, LoyalCoin has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. LoyalCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $6.00 worth of LoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LoyalCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00180693 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.78 or 0.01369929 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00026142 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00119479 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LoyalCoin

LoyalCoin’s launch date was October 25th, 2017. LoyalCoin’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,353,626,190 coins. LoyalCoin’s official website is loyalcoin.io. LoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoyalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LoyalCoin is /r/loyalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LoyalCoin Coin Trading

LoyalCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $18.94, $10.39, $20.33, $24.68, $50.98, $7.50, $33.94, $51.55, $32.15, $13.77 and $5.60. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoyalCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LoyalCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LoyalCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LoyalCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LoyalCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.