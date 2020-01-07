LTO Network Trading 7.9% Higher Over Last Week (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One LTO Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0447 or 0.00000541 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax, IDEX and Bilaxy. LTO Network has a total market capitalization of $8.41 million and $586,647.00 worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LTO Network has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00180453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.40 or 0.01364989 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00025669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00119709 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LTO Network

LTO Network's total supply is 453,403,011 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,010,019 tokens. The official website for LTO Network is lto.network. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. LTO Network's official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LTO Network

LTO Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

