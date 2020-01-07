Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) COO Sells $6,390,043.78 in Stock

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LULU traded down $1.73 on Tuesday, hitting $233.70. 1,367,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.68. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $236.85.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LULU. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,063,552 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,552,000 after purchasing an additional 519,269 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,241,057,000 after purchasing an additional 990,207 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,750,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $315,490,000 after purchasing an additional 416,753 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $211,310,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 851,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $153,481,000 after purchasing an additional 73,550 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

