LUNA (LUNA) Trading 14.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. During the last seven days, LUNA has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. LUNA has a market cap of $60.29 million and $3.08 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUNA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002510 BTC on exchanges including GOPAX, GDAC, Bitrue and Coinone.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011983 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00180328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.34 or 0.01369518 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026226 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00119168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LUNA

LUNA’s launch date was September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. LUNA’s official website is terra.money. LUNA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LUNA

LUNA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Bittrex, Upbit, KuCoin, Bitrue, Coinone and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

