Lunes Price Reaches $0.0023 (LUNES)

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Lunes coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and STEX. In the last week, Lunes has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Lunes has a total market cap of $350,448.00 and approximately $8,756.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lunes alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012840 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00186949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.22 or 0.01422700 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00026346 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00121123 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lunes Coin Profile

Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. Lunes’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lunes is lunes.io.

Buying and Selling Lunes

Lunes can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunes using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lunes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.