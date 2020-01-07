Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Rating Reiterated by Svb Leerink

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Svb Leerink in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $87.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.64. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $82.31 and a 12 month high of $148.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $126,564,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $332,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $799,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $732,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $321,000. 62.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

