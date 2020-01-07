Magnum (MGM) Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. Magnum has a market cap of $742.00 and $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Magnum has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. One Magnum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00180693 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.78 or 0.01369929 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00026142 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00119479 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Magnum Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. Magnum’s official website is www.mgmcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Magnum

Magnum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magnum using one of the exchanges listed above.

