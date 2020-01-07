Maincoin 1-Day Volume Tops $5,878.00 (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last seven days, Maincoin has traded up 110.8% against the US dollar. One Maincoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin and P2PB2B. Maincoin has a total market cap of $440,494.00 and approximately $5,878.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00037681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $480.44 or 0.05783301 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026042 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00034817 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Maincoin Profile

MNC is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 379,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,452,831 tokens. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, P2PB2B, Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

