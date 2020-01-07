Man Group (LON:EMG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 173 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 173 ($2.28) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the investment management company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EMG. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Man Group from GBX 206 ($2.71) to GBX 192 ($2.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Man Group from GBX 184 ($2.42) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Shore Capital lowered their price objective on Man Group from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group cut Man Group to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 155 ($2.04) in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Man Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Man Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 178.89 ($2.35).

Get Man Group alerts:

Shares of LON:EMG opened at GBX 156.35 ($2.06) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 153.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 158.86. Man Group has a 52-week low of GBX 128.35 ($1.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 177.10 ($2.33).

In related news, insider Luke Ellis acquired 16,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £15,149.70 ($19,928.57).

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.