Manna Reaches Market Cap of $183,187.00 (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 36.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Manna has traded up 154.1% against the US dollar. Manna has a market capitalization of $183,187.00 and $3.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manna coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and FreiExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Manna alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001891 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000323 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,708.92 or 0.92672784 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

Manna Profile

Manna (MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,597,152 coins and its circulating supply is 567,318,002 coins. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com.

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Manna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.