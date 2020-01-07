MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Svb Leerink

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Svb Leerink in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

MNKD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on MannKind in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on MannKind in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.83.

MNKD stock opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.30. MannKind has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $2.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MannKind will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNKD. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in MannKind in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in MannKind by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in MannKind in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MannKind in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

