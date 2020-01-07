Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Earns “Sell” Rating from Liberum Capital

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.70) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 207 ($2.72) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 225.07 ($2.96).

MKS traded up GBX 6.70 ($0.09) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 219.80 ($2.89). 5,049,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,590,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 206.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 197.82. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 161.35 ($2.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 306.20 ($4.03). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.96.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

