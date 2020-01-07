Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a GBX 250 ($3.29) target price on the retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 160 ($2.10). Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MKS. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.70) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 225.07 ($2.96).

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 220.70 ($2.90) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of GBX 161.35 ($2.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 306.20 ($4.03). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 206.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 197.82.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

