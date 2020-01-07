Martin Midstream Partners’ (MMLP) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

MMLP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMLP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,255. The company has a market cap of $158.12 million, a P/E ratio of -21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.17. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.85.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 23.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 25.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 103.3% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 59.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 172,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

