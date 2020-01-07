MassGrid Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $551.00 (MGD)

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One MassGrid coin can currently be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, QBTC and CoinEx. MassGrid has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $551.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MassGrid has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,303.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.31 or 0.01749478 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.88 or 0.02936261 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00574535 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00700063 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010792 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00024596 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00058710 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00385441 BTC.

About MassGrid

MassGrid is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 137,516,167 coins and its circulating supply is 76,024,867 coins. MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid. The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MassGrid is www.massgrid.com.

MassGrid Coin Trading

MassGrid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, CoinEx and QBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MassGrid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MassGrid using one of the exchanges listed above.

