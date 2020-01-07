McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 134 ($1.76) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 133 ($1.75). Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.46% from the company’s current price.

MCS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.58) price objective on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 166 ($2.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.64) price objective (down previously from GBX 130 ($1.71)) on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 140.67 ($1.85).

LON MCS opened at GBX 148 ($1.95) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 143.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 142.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. McCarthy & Stone has a 12 month low of GBX 121.40 ($1.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 159.90 ($2.10). The stock has a market cap of $792.02 million and a PE ratio of 19.47.

In other news, insider Gill Barr acquired 7,366 shares of McCarthy & Stone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £9,944.10 ($13,080.90).

About McCarthy & Stone

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

