MedicCoin (MEDIC) Price Up 0.4% This Week

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $42,431.00 and $824.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One MedicCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MedicCoin Profile

MedicCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com.

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

