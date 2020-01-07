MediShares (MDS) Price Tops $0.0036 on Exchanges

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. During the last seven days, MediShares has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One MediShares token can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges including OTCBTC, Gate.io and Huobi. MediShares has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and $296,233.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00180693 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.78 or 0.01369929 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00026142 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00119479 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares’ launch date was December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 741,294,311 tokens. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares.

MediShares Token Trading

MediShares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

