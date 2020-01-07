Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Now Covered by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.49. 4,437,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,614,420. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $81.66 and a twelve month high of $115.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.90.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total transaction of $5,703,199.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 393.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

