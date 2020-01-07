Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,716 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 12,846.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,157,866 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $794,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094,852 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 8,843,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $861,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,443 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,499,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,412,142,000 after buying an additional 1,251,830 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Medtronic by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,655,784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $940,555,000 after buying an additional 1,250,545 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,333,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $519,433,000 after buying an additional 762,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,574,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $114.89 on Tuesday. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $81.66 and a fifty-two week high of $115.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

