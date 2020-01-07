MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Upgraded by Tudor Pickering to Buy

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) was upgraded by Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of MEG Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MEG Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Shares of MEG Energy stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.06. 27,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,100. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.23. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $6.49.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.