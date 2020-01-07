Melon One Day Trading Volume Reaches $136,419.00 (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Melon token can currently be bought for approximately $3.40 or 0.00040980 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, IDEX, Kraken and Liqui. During the last seven days, Melon has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. Melon has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and $136,419.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Melon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012062 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00180469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.87 or 0.01362332 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000597 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00025788 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00119956 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon was first traded on February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here. Melon’s official website is melonport.com. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Melon

Melon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Radar Relay, Bitsane, IDEX, Bittrex and Kraken. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Melon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Melon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.