Metal (MTL) Market Capitalization Tops $12.70 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Metal token can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00002644 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Tidex, Cryptopia and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last seven days, Metal has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a total market cap of $12.70 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00180453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.40 or 0.01364989 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00015755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00025669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00119709 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,083,821 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com.

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kyber Network, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Binance, Tidex, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

