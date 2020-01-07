MetaMorph (METM) Trading 6.3% Higher Over Last Week

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. In the last week, MetaMorph has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MetaMorph token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, LATOKEN, BitMart and IDEX. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $147,479.00 and approximately $17,316.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00037681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $480.44 or 0.05783301 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026042 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00034817 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001151 BTC.

About MetaMorph

METM is a token. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,291,489 tokens. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro. MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, BitMart, Mercatox and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

