Metaverse ETP Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00004768 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, QBTC, TOPBTC and CoinBene. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $30.56 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.92 or 0.01744494 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00058435 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012028 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,344,509 coins and its circulating supply is 77,344,405 coins. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Coinsuper, TOPBTC, Bitfinex, RightBTC and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

