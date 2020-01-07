Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Co

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $670.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $744.17.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $797.16. 103,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.34. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $540.74 and a 12 month high of $873.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $761.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $737.10. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.06. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 105.34%. The company had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 17,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.71, for a total value of $12,286,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,051,066.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Kirk sold 2,523 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,003.00. Insiders sold a total of 32,799 shares of company stock worth $23,772,284 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 59 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

