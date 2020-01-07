M&G (LON:MNG) PT Raised to GBX 297

M&G (LON:MNG) had its target price raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 278 ($3.66) to GBX 297 ($3.91) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.04% from the stock’s previous close.

MNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on M&G from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 295 ($3.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on M&G from GBX 256 ($3.37) to GBX 251 ($3.30) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on M&G in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 295 ($3.88) price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 275.60 ($3.63).

Get M&G alerts:

Shares of MNG opened at GBX 249.50 ($3.28) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 235.25. M&G has a 52 week low of GBX 201.20 ($2.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 282.30 ($3.71).

In other M&G news, insider Clive Adamson acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £10,028 ($13,191.27). Also, insider John W. Foley acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.79) per share, with a total value of £212,000 ($278,873.98).

About M&G

M&G plc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and investment company. The company manages investments for individuals and large institutional investors, such as pension funds around the world. Its investments include bonds, equities, alternatives, real estate, infrastructure, and multi-asset classes.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.