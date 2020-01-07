MIB Coin Reaches One Day Volume of $7,558.00 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $224,218.00 and approximately $7,558.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges including IDCM, Coinsuper and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 349,320,664 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,018,736 tokens. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io.

MIB Coin Token Trading

MIB Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Coinsuper and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

