Michael D. Sieger Sells 3,687 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Stock

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $271,068.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,916.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Progressive stock traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.76. 4,854,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,928,535. Progressive Corp has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.67.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 26.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 562.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Progressive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.57.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

