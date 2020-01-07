Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Earns Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $115.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MCHP. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.88.

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $4.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.47. 2,149,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,848. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.43. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $68.71 and a 12-month high of $108.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.83 and a 200 day moving average of $93.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 210.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,397,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,839,000 after acquiring an additional 946,967 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,989,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,539,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,387,716,000 after purchasing an additional 395,287 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,062,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,806,000 after purchasing an additional 295,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 558,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,875,000 after purchasing an additional 224,821 shares in the last quarter.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

