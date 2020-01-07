MidasProtocol Price Reaches $0.0021 on Exchanges (MAS)

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. MidasProtocol has a total market capitalization of $752,399.00 and approximately $39,154.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MidasProtocol has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One MidasProtocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00186054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.70 or 0.01416388 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00026348 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00121343 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MidasProtocol

MidasProtocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 352,750,000 tokens. The official website for MidasProtocol is midasprotocol.io. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol.

MidasProtocol Token Trading

MidasProtocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MidasProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MidasProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

