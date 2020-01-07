MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $86,368.00 and $2.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 72.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00180693 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.78 or 0.01369929 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00026142 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00119479 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 523,701,679 coins and its circulating supply is 173,703,534 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin.

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

