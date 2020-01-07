Mithril Trading Down 1.2% This Week (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. During the last week, Mithril has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mithril token can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Ethfinex, Gate.io and OKEx. Mithril has a market cap of $5.13 million and $750,052.00 worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006845 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008143 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001324 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000196 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril Token Profile

Mithril (MITH) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 721,000,000 tokens. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mithril is mith.io. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DigiFinex, BitForex, CoinExchange, LBank, Ethfinex, Bithumb, HitBTC, FCoin, OKEx and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

