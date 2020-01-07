Mixin Price Hits $182.46 (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Mixin has a market cap of $85.81 million and approximately $5.82 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for about $182.46 or 0.02197518 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. In the last week, Mixin has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mixin alerts:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Mixin

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,267 tokens. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.