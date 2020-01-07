Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Price Up 11.8% This Week

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market capitalization of $10.63 million and approximately $885,555.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00006623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Binance, LBank and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00184420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $114.02 or 0.01396646 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00025862 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00120379 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points’ genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moeda.in. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, LBank, Binance, Gate.io and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

