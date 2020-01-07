Moin (MOIN) Market Cap Achieves $33,944.00

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Moin has a total market capitalization of $33,944.00 and approximately $166.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Moin has traded up 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Moin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Moin

Moin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 8,878,881 coins. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moin is discovermoin.com. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Buying and Selling Moin

Moin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-CEX, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

